2017 Toyota Tacoma

$39,329 + taxes & licensing 1 1 9 , 1 8 5 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8567585

8567585 Stock #: UL-168

UL-168 VIN: 5TFDZ5BNXHX021180

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Inferno

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # UL-168

Mileage 119,185 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.