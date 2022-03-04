Menu
2017 Toyota Tundra

72,645 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Funk's Toyota

204-326-9808

2017 Toyota Tundra

2017 Toyota Tundra

SR5 Plus

2017 Toyota Tundra

SR5 Plus

Location

Funk's Toyota

57 PTH 12 N., Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-326-9808

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

72,645KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8489368
  Stock #: UL-163
  VIN: 5TFUY5F14HX622773

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # UL-163
  • Mileage 72,645 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, SiriusXM, Aluminum Wheels, Trailer Hitch, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control

A satisfying drive both on road and off, the 2017 Toyota Tundra is the pick of the segment with a powerful engine, great towing capacity, and modern technical luxury features. This 2017 Toyota Tundra is for sale today in Steinbach.

The 2017 Toyota Tundra has an aggressive and commanding exterior while also having a premium and sophisticated interior. With its powerful drivetrains, good fuel economy, impressive payloads, and roomy interior the 2017 Toyota Tundra proves a full-size pickup truck can have it all. Style and comfort aren't scarce in this pickup truck, with limited and platinum models offering premium options and features.This Double Cab 4X4 pickup has 72,645 kms. It's magnetic grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 381HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Tundra's trim level is SR5 Plus. The SR5 Plus trim offers a nice blend of features and value on this Tundra. You get a 7-inch infotainment system with Bluetooth and SiriusXM satellite radio, air conditioning, cruise control, a power driver's seat, a backup camera, 18-inch aluminum alloy wheels, and a tow package with a heavy duty tow hitch receiver.


If you would like to apply for credit to purchase this vehicle, click here.

We are set on beating your expectations when you visit our dealership. We promise to offer you professional assistance and important information to help you make the right decision! All pricing for used vehicles include Silent Sentinal Security registration transfer fee $339 Everything but PST and GST is included in our pricing.
All vehicles are subject to availability based on prior sale. We attempt to update this inventory on a regular basis. However, there can be lag time between the sale of a vehicle and the update of the inventory.

All pricing advertised is true to pay with only applicable taxes additional (PST 7% & GST 5%). The Vehicle data on this website is compiled from publicly available sources believed by the publisher to be releiable; this data is subject to change without notice. Please contact Funks Toyota for any further details.

All prices are in Canadian Dollars unless otherwise stated. The EPA mileage estimates are for newlymanufactured vehicles only. Your actual mileage will vary depending on how you drive and maintain your vehicle.

Dealer Permit: 0370 Funks Motors Ltd. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Funk's Toyota

Funk's Toyota

Primary

57 PTH 12 N., Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

