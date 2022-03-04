2017 Toyota Tundra

$CALL + taxes & licensing 7 2 , 6 4 5 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8489368

8489368 Stock #: UL-163

UL-163 VIN: 5TFUY5F14HX622773

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # UL-163

Mileage 72,645 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.