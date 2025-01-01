Menu
2018 BMW X3

98,800 KM

$25,920

+ taxes & licensing
2018 BMW X3

xDrive30i Sports Activity Vehicle

13173509

2018 BMW X3

xDrive30i Sports Activity Vehicle

Location

Highway Mazda

101 HWY. 12 North, Steinbach, MB R5G 0B5

204-326-6437

$25,920

+ taxes & licensing

Used
98,800KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5UXTR9C56JLD73379

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 98,800 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry
Backup Camera;Brake Assist;Lane Assist;Parking Sensors
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Heated Seats;Power Seats;Power Windows;Smart Device Integration

Highway Mazda

Highway Mazda

101 HWY. 12 North, Steinbach, MB R5G 0B5

2018 BMW X3