2018 Chevrolet Equinox

to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features

includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first)

EFFECTIVE WITH RETAIL SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Available Wi-Fi requires compatible mobile device

Driver Side Power Adjustable SeatAir Bag-Passenger SensorTinted WindowsRear Head Side Impact AirbagRear View CameraTraction ControlPower OutletFront Head Side Impact AirbagRear Window DefoggerRear Bench SeatsAll Wheel DriveTilt SteeringDrive Side Vanit...

and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned offAnti-Lock Brakes (ABS)Temporary Spare TirePassanger Side Illuminated Visor MirrorDriver Side Adjustable SeatChild-Safety LocksKeyless StartSteering Wheel Audio ControlsHeated Front SeatsDriver...