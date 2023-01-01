Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Chevrolet Silverado

106,000 KM

Details Description Features

$41,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$41,995

+ taxes & licensing

Ben R AutoSales

204-326-2220

Contact Seller
2018 Chevrolet Silverado

2018 Chevrolet Silverado

LT

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Chevrolet Silverado

LT

Location

Ben R AutoSales

49 MB-12, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-326-2220

  1. 10274070
  2. 10274070
  3. 10274070
  4. 10274070
  5. 10274070
  6. 10274070
  7. 10274070
  8. 10274070
  9. 10274070
  10. 10274070
  11. 10274070
  12. 10274070
  13. 10274070
Contact Seller

$41,995

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
106,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10274070
  • Stock #: 23968
  • VIN: 3GCUKREC5JG292339

Vehicle Details

  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 23968
  • Mileage 106,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Very good looking truck! Clean in and out. Truck is not on our yard, please call for appointment.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Ben R AutoSales

2014 Ford F-150 XLT
 248,000 KM
$17,995 + tax & lic
2014 Honda CR-V EX-L
 212,175 KM
$21,995 + tax & lic
2014 GMC Terrain SLT
 128,000 KM
$17,995 + tax & lic

Email Ben R AutoSales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ben R AutoSales

Ben R AutoSales

Primary

49 MB-12, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

Call Dealer

204-326-XXXX

(click to show)

204-326-2220

Alternate Numbers
204-392-8814
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory