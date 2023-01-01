$41,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$41,995
+ taxes & licensing
Ben R AutoSales
204-326-2220
2018 Chevrolet Silverado
2018 Chevrolet Silverado
LT
Location
Ben R AutoSales
49 MB-12, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
204-326-2220
$41,995
+ taxes & licensing
106,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10274070
- Stock #: 23968
- VIN: 3GCUKREC5JG292339
Vehicle Details
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 23968
- Mileage 106,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Very good looking truck! Clean in and out. Truck is not on our yard, please call for appointment.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Additional Features
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Ben R AutoSales
Ben R AutoSales
Primary
49 MB-12, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3