2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Custom
Location
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
204-371-6737
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
181,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3GCUKPEC6JG120454
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 181,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Come finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom with 181000kms. 5.3 liter V8 4x4 CrewCab
Clean title and safetied. Always owned in Manitoba. No major accidents on record
6 Passenger seatingBack up CameraA/CCruise control Touch screen radio Selectable 4x4Bed liner
We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
