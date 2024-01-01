Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>Come finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com </div><div><br></div><div>2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom with 181000kms. 5.3 liter V8 4x4 CrewCab</div><div><br></div><div>Clean title and safetied. Always owned in Manitoba. No major accidents on record </div><div><br></div><div>6 Passenger seating</div><div>Back up Camera</div><div>A/C</div><div>Cruise control </div><div>Touch screen radio </div><div>Selectable 4x4</div><div>Bed liner</div><div><br></div><div>We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales. </div>

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

181,000 KM

Details Description Features

$26,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Custom

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Custom

Location

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

  1. 1730499928
  2. 1730499928
  3. 1730499928
  4. 1730499928
  5. 1730499928
  6. 1730499928
  7. 1730499928
  8. 1730499928
  9. 1730499928
  10. 1730499928
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
181,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3GCUKPEC6JG120454

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 181,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Come finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com 
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom with 181000kms. 5.3 liter V8 4x4 CrewCab
Clean title and safetied. Always owned in Manitoba. No major accidents on record 
6 Passenger seatingBack up CameraA/CCruise control Touch screen radio Selectable 4x4Bed liner
We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales. 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Used 2019 Nissan Kicks SV for sale in Steinbach, MB
2019 Nissan Kicks SV 115,000 KM $18,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Ford F-150 Lariat for sale in Steinbach, MB
2016 Ford F-150 Lariat 171,000 KM $29,995 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Toyota Corolla LE for sale in Steinbach, MB
2012 Toyota Corolla LE 124,000 KM $12,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Stone Bridge Auto Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

Call Dealer

204-371-XXXX

(click to show)

204-371-6737

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

204-371-6737

Contact Seller
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500