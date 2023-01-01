Menu
2018 Chevrolet Sonic

39,069 KM

Details Features

$20,999

+ tax & licensing
Highway Mazda

204-326-6437

LT Auto 5-door LT - 6AT

LT Auto 5-door LT - 6AT

Location

Highway Mazda

101 HWY. 12 North, Steinbach, MB R5G 0B5

204-326-6437

39,069KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9591808
  • Stock #: A0498
  • VIN: 1G1JD6SH2J4110534

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 39,069 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

