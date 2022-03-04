$30,995+ tax & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Traverse
LS
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 147,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Come Finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com 2018 Chevrolet Traverse LS AWD with 147000kms 3.6 liter V6 Clean title and safetied. One owner!!! Keyless entry and ignition Apple Carplay/Android auto Tri climate control Back up Camera Bluetooth Digital Display Selectable shift Selectable All wheel drive We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.
