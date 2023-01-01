Menu
2018 Chevrolet Trax

112,907 KM

Details

$18,995

+ tax & licensing
$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Ben R AutoSales

204-326-2220

LT

Location

49 MB-12, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

112,907KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9584905
  • Stock #: 23012
  • VIN: 3GNCJPSB2JL148485

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 23012
  • Mileage 112,907 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Remote Engine Start, LED Headlights, Touchscreen

The Chevy Trax is a small SUV that's larger than life. This Trax brings good looks and street smarts together in a vehicle built for active city life. Athletic and contemporary styling helps you make an entrance wherever you go and its comfortable interior takes the edge off the daily commute by adding a little more fun to every trip. This SUV has 112,907 kms. It's silver ice metallic in colour .


Our used vehicle selection is always changing. Watch www.benrauto.com/inventory for most accurate info. We offer easy, comprehensive financing and extended warranty options on all used vehicles.


Please feel free to browse our online inventory, schedule a test drive, and investigate financing options. You can also request more information about any vehicle by emailing benrauto@gmail.com, text or call 204-326-2220. If you are looking for a vehicle you dont see, contact us, and well find it for you, at a wholesale price. We look forward to doing business with you!
o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

49 MB-12, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-326-2220

204-392-8814
