Steinbach Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram
204-326-4461
2018 Chrysler 300
300S AWD! Collision Free!
208 Main St, Steinbach, MB R5G 1Y6
85,244KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8512550
- Stock #: F4DBJH
- VIN: 2C3CCAGG5JH276057
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 85,244 KM
Odometer is 4534 kilometers below market average!
2018 Chrysler 300 S AWD 8-Speed Automatic Pentastar 3.6L V6 VVT
10 BeatsAudio Speakers w/Subwoofer, ABS brakes, Front anti-roll bar, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, Leather-Faced Seats, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Power door mirrors, Power passenger seat, Power windows, Quick Order Package 22G, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Seat Armrest w/Storage Cup Holder, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel.
VISIT STEINBACH DODGE TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OUR RURAL ""SPECIAL"" PRICING AND BUY WITH CONFIDENCE WITH KNOWING ALL VEHICLES ARE PRICED ACCORDING TO MARKET WEEKLY. ALL TRADE INS ACCEPTED. We strive for 100% accuracy on all our vehicle listings. However, from time to time there may be options missed or there may be options listed but are in fact not present on the vehicle. Please contact dealership to confirm all options on this vehicle are as listed as the Dealership will not be able to add options to a vehicle if they are not present. -- VISIT STEINBACH DODGE TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OUR RURAL ""SPECIAL"" PRICING AND BUY WITH CONFIDENCE WITH KNOWING ALL VEHICLES ARE PRICED ACCORDING TO MARKET WEEKLY. ALL TRADE INS ACCEPTED. -- Dealer permit #0610 #3
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Steinbach Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram
208 Main St, Steinbach, MB R5G 1Y6