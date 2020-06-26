Menu
$16,900

+ taxes & licensing

Friesen Auto Sales

204-381-1512

2018 Ford EcoSport

2018 Ford EcoSport

SE

2018 Ford EcoSport

SE

Location

Friesen Auto Sales

15 Keating Rd, Steinbach, MB R5G 2A5

204-381-1512

$16,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 60,123KM
  • Used
  • Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 5306966
  • VIN: MAJ3P1TEXJC197853
Exterior Colour
Gray
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Wagon
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
3-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Looking for a vehicle with great fuel mileage, command start, fresh safety, great condition, ONLY 60, Km, fresh safety, call Dennis @ 204-381-1512
Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Rear Side Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
  • Cargo shade
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Push Button Start
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • DVD / Entertainment
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Lumbar Support
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
  • Balance of Factory Warranty
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Turbocharged
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Telematics
  • Keyless Start
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof
  • Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

2018 Ford EcoSport SE
 60,123 KM
$16,900 + tax & lic

Friesen Auto Sales

Friesen Auto Sales

15 Keating Rd, Steinbach, MB R5G 2A5

204-381-XXXX

204-381-1512

