Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Ford EcoSport

129,000 KM

Details Description

$18,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$18,495

+ taxes & licensing

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

204-371-6737

Contact Seller
2018 Ford EcoSport

2018 Ford EcoSport

S

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford EcoSport

S

Location

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

  1. 8069305
  2. 8069305
  3. 8069305
  4. 8069305
  5. 8069305
  6. 8069305
  7. 8069305
  8. 8069305
  9. 8069305
  10. 8069305
Contact Seller

$18,495

+ taxes & licensing

129,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8069305
  • Stock #: 100773
  • VIN: MAJ6P1SL0JC186731

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 129,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Come Finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com 2018 Ford Ecosport S with 129000km. 2.0L 4 cylinder AWD. Clean title and safetied. Manitoba vehicle, ACCIDENT FREE. Back up camera Bluetooth Good fuel economy Traction control A/C Power locks We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Stone Bridge Auto Inc

2013 Ford Edge SEL
 97,000 KM
$16,795 + tax & lic
2015 Chevrolet Trave...
 132,000 KM
$21,995 + tax & lic
2008 Jeep Wrangler X
 128,000 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

Call Dealer

204-371-XXXX

(click to show)

204-371-6737

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory