Menu
Account
Sign In
Come Finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com <br> 2018 Ford Edge SEL with 105000kms. 2.0 liter 4 cylinder All wheel drive Clean title and safetied. No major collisions on record. Command start Heated front seats Apple Carplay/Android auto Leather seats Panoramic Sunroof Dual climate control We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales. 

2018 Ford Edge

105,000 KM

Details Description Features

$26,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Ford Edge

SEL

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford Edge

SEL

Location

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

  1. 1700609594
  2. 1700609594
  3. 1700609594
  4. 1700609594
  5. 1700609594
  6. 1700609594
  7. 1700609594
  8. 1700609594
  9. 1700609594
  10. 1700609594
Contact Seller

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
105,000KM
Used
VIN 2FMPK4J9XJBC02871

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 105,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Come Finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com

2018 Ford Edge SEL with 105000kms. 2.0 liter 4 cylinder All wheel drive

Clean title and safetied. No major collisions on record.

Command start
Heated front seats
Apple Carplay/Android auto
Leather seats
Panoramic Sunroof
Dual climate control

We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales. 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Used 2015 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali for sale in Steinbach, MB
2015 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali 285,000 KM $27,995 + tax & lic
Used 2007 Jeep Wrangler Sahara for sale in Steinbach, MB
2007 Jeep Wrangler Sahara 208,000 KM $18,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Kia Rio LX+ for sale in Steinbach, MB
2018 Kia Rio LX+ 35,000 KM $21,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Stone Bridge Auto Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

Call Dealer

204-371-XXXX

(click to show)

204-371-6737

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

204-371-6737

Contact Seller
2018 Ford Edge