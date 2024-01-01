$22,995+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford Edge
SEL
Location
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
204-371-6737
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 108,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Come finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com
2018 Ford Edge SEL with 108000kms. 2.0 liter 4 cylinder All wheel drive
Clean title and safetied. ALWAYS OWNED IN MANITOBA. NO ACCIDENTS ON RECORD
Command start
Heated front seats
Heated steering wheel
Leather seats
Panoramic sunroof
Tow hitch
Rear parking sensors
Dual climate control
Apple Carplay/Android auto
We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.
