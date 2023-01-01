$25,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$25,999
+ taxes & licensing
Highway Mazda
204-326-6437
2018 Ford Escape
2018 Ford Escape
Titanium - 4WD
Location
Highway Mazda
101 HWY. 12 North, Steinbach, MB R5G 0B5
204-326-6437
$25,999
+ taxes & licensing
121,090KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10471881
- Stock #: A0578
- VIN: 1FMCU9J91JUA25658
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 121,090 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Highway Mazda
Highway Mazda
101 HWY. 12 North, Steinbach, MB R5G 0B5