2018 Ford Escape
2018 Ford Escape
Location
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
204-371-6737
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 100,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Come finance with us. Apply at stonebridgeauto.com
2018 Ford Escape SEL with 100000km. 1.5L 4 cylinder AWD. Clean title and safetied. Accident free.
Leather interior
Heated seats
Power seats
Navigation
Back up camera
Panoramic roof
Bluetooth
Auto start/stop
We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.
k for sales.
Vehicle Features
