$17,995+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford Escape
SEL
Location
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
204-371-6737
Certified
$17,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 140,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Come finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com
2018 Fors Escape SEL with 140437kms. 1.5 liter 4 cylinder Turbo Charged Four wheel drive
Clean title and safetied. No major collisions on Record
Leather seats
Panoramic sunroof
Apple Carplay/Android auto
Dual climate control
Heated front seats
Bluetooth
Power rear hatch
We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.
