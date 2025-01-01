$15,995+ taxes & licensing
2018 Ford Escape
SEL | No Accidents | Leather | Heated Seats
Location
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
204-371-6737
$15,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 101738
- Mileage 137,065 KM
Vehicle Description
Come finance with us. Apply at stonebridgeauto.com
2018 Ford Escape SEL with 137064km. 1.5L 4 cylinder AWD. Clean title and safetied. Manitoba vehicle, accident free.
Command start
Leather interior
Heated seats
Dual climate control
Back up camera
Power liftgate
Bluetooth
We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000. No warranty on aftermarket command starts. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales
Vehicle Features
204-371-6737