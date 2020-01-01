Leather Seats, SYNC 3, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, SiriusXM!
Whether you're getting out of the city for a weekend camping trip or just driving to the grocery store, this Ford Escape has you covered. This 2018 Ford Escape is for sale today in Steinbach.
Although there are many compact SUVs to choose from, few have the styling, performance, and features offered by this 5-passenger Ford Escape. Beyond its strong, efficient drivetrain and handsome styling, this Escape offers nimble handling and a comfortable ride. The interior boasts smart design and impressive features. If you need the versatility of an SUV but want something fuel-efficient and easy to drive, this Ford Escape is just right. This SUV has 36699 kms. It's silver in colour and is major accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 179HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. It has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Escape's trim level is SEL. Upgrading to this 2018 Escape SEL offers a exceptional blend of features and value. It comes packed with a SYNC 3 infotainment system with Bluetooth connectivity, aluminum wheels, a power liftgate, fog lights, and body coloured bumpers. It also includes luxurious features like power front seats, a leather steering wheel, SiriusXM, a rearview camera, steering wheel-mounted audio and cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, Salerno leather seats, rear parking sensors, Ford's MyKey system and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Sync 3, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels, Power Tailgate.
Thank you for your interest in this vehicle from Fairway Ford Sales. Our policy is and always has been to provide a full disclosure hassle free purchase experience. All of our posted prices are carefully researched against market value and are only subject to PST & GST. No other fees are charged against this price. Every vehicles goes through our comprehensive multi-point inspection and Manitoba Safety Certification. When we advertise a vehicle, it is ready to be sold.
- Seating
-
- Heated Seats
- Leather Seats
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- Compass
- 6 Speakers
- Integrated roof antenna
- Exterior
-
- Aluminum Wheels
- Front fog lamps
- Steel spare wheel
- Convenience
-
- Block Heater
- Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
- Safety
-
- Driver Knee Airbag
- Rear child safety locks
- Windows
-
- Trim
-
- Chrome Grille
- Body-coloured door handles
- Comfort
-
- Additional Features
-
- Rear View Camera
- Back-Up Camera
- Rear Parking Sensors
- Power Tailgate
- PERIMETER ALARM
- Driver foot rest
- Front map lights
- Full Cloth Headliner
- Outside temp gauge
- Illuminated glove box
- CLEARCOAT PAINT
- Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
- Permanent locking hubs
- Front Cupholder
- Day-Night Rearview Mirror
- Carpet Floor Trim
- Leatherette Door Trim Insert
- Side impact beams
- Fade-to-off interior lighting
- Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
- Lip Spoiler
- Rear cupholder
- Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
- Trunk/hatch auto-latch
- Cargo Space Lights
- Delayed Accessory Power
- Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
- Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
- Airbag Occupancy Sensor
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
- FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate
- Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
- Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shift Knob
- Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
- HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
- Cargo Area Concealed Storage
- Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
- Analog Display
- Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
- 2 LCD Monitors In The Front
- Chrome Side Windows Trim
- Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
- Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
- Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
- Laminated Glass
- Systems Monitor
- Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
- 4 12V DC Power Outlets
- Roof Rack Rails Only
- Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
- Transmission w/Oil Cooler
- Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
- Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off
- Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
- KEYPAD
- Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
- Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
- Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
- 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
- Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
- Battery w/Run Down Protection
- Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Grey Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
- Grey Bodyside Cladding and Grey Wheel Well Trim
- Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
- Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
- Short And Long Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
- SYNC 3
- 3.51 Axle Ratio
- GVWR: 2,159 kgs (4,760 lbs)
- 8-Way Driver Seat
- Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
- Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
- Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
- SiriusXM
- 61.7 L Fuel Tank
- Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
- Streaming Audio
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
- Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
- Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins, 2nd Row Underseat Storage and Audio Media Storage
- Engine: 1.5L EcoBoost -inc: auto-start-stop technology
- Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
- Passenger Seat
