Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Ford Escape

164,000 KM

Details Description

$21,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

204-371-6737

Contact Seller
2018 Ford Escape

2018 Ford Escape

SEL

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford Escape

SEL

Location

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

  1. 8817947
  2. 8817947
  3. 8817947
  4. 8817947
  5. 8817947
  6. 8817947
  7. 8817947
  8. 8817947
  9. 8817947
  10. 8817947
  11. 8817947
Contact Seller

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

164,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8817947
  • Stock #: 100926
  • VIN: 1FMCU9HD9JUC82447

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 164,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Come Finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com 2018 Ford Escape SEL with 164000km. 1.5L turbocharged 4 cylinder AWD. Clean title and safetied. Manitoba vehicle, locally serviced at Ford. ACCIDENT FREE. Leather interior Heated seats Heated mirrors Power seat Dual climate control Back up camera Rear park aid Power lift gate Bluetooth We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Stone Bridge Auto Inc

2016 Ford Escape SE
 168,000 KM
$18,995 + tax & lic
2013 Chevrolet Trax LT
 153,000 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic
2016 Jeep Cherokee N...
 88,000 KM
$28,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

Call Dealer

204-371-XXXX

(click to show)

204-371-6737

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory