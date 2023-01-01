Menu
Account
Sign In
Come Finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com <br><div> 2017 Ford F-150 XLT Super Crew Cab 5.5 FT box with 146000kms. 5.0 liter V8 4x4 Clean title and safetied. Always owned in Manitoba. No accidents on record 6 passenger seating 4x4 Hi/Low A/C Back up Camera Tonneau cover Bluetooth Cruise control We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales. </div>

2018 Ford F-150

146,000 KM

Details Description Features

$30,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Ford F-150

XLT

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

  1. 1700667970
  2. 1700667970
  3. 1700667970
  4. 1700667970
  5. 1700667970
  6. 1700667970
  7. 1700667970
  8. 1700667970
  9. 1700667970
  10. 1700667970
  11. 1700667970
Contact Seller

$30,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
146,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTEW1E56JKE09575

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 146,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Come Finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com

2017 Ford F-150 XLT Super Crew Cab 5.5 FT box with 146000kms. 5.0 liter V8 4x4

Clean title and safetied. Always owned in Manitoba. No accidents on record

6 passenger seating
4x4 Hi/Low
A/C
Back up Camera
Tonneau cover
Bluetooth
Cruise control

We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales. 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Used 2018 Ford Edge SEL for sale in Steinbach, MB
2018 Ford Edge SEL 105,000 KM $26,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 RAM 1500 ST for sale in Steinbach, MB
2016 RAM 1500 ST 138,000 KM $23,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Kia Sedona LX+ for sale in Steinbach, MB
2020 Kia Sedona LX+ 46,000 KM $33,395 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Stone Bridge Auto Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

Call Dealer

204-371-XXXX

(click to show)

204-371-6737

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$30,495

+ taxes & licensing

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

204-371-6737

Contact Seller
2018 Ford F-150