<div>Come finance with us. Apply at stonebridgeauto.com</div><div><br></div><div>2018 Ford F150 XLT with 142000km. 5.0L V8 4x4. Clean title and safetied. </div><div><br></div><div>Fuel Wheels</div><div>Leveling kit</div><div>Tonneau cover </div><div>Command start</div><div>Heated seats</div><div>Navigation</div><div>Back up camera with park aid</div><div>Trailer brake</div><div>Bluetooth</div><div><br></div><div>We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.</div><div><br></div>

142,000 KM

$33,995

+ tax & licensing
Location

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

Used
142,000KM
VIN 1FTFW1E56JFA81099

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 101508
  • Mileage 142,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Ford F150 XLT with 142000km. 5.0L V8 4x4. Clean title and safetied.
2018 Ford F150 XLT with 142000km. 5.0L V8 4x4. Clean title and safetied. 
Fuel WheelsLeveling kitTonneau cover Command startHeated seatsNavigationBack up camera with park aidTrailer brakeBluetooth
We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Buy From Home Available

Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

