Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Come finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com </p><p> </p><p>2018 Ford F-150 Lariat SuperCrew with 166000kms. 5.0 liter V8 4x4</p><p> </p><p>Clean title and safetied. No major collisions on Record. 6.5FT BOX </p><p> </p><p>Leather seats </p><p>Heated and cooled front seats </p><p>Heated steering wheel </p><p>Dual climate control </p><p>Huge Panoramic sunroof </p><p>Heated rear seats </p><p>Command start </p><p>Blind spot monitoring </p><p>Keyless entry and ignition </p><p>Apple Carplay/ Android auto </p><p> </p><p>We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.</p><p> </p>

2018 Ford F-150

166,000 KM

Details Description Features

$31,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Ford F-150

Lariat

Watch This Vehicle
12303056

2018 Ford F-150

Lariat

Location

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

  1. 1742501049
  2. 1742501049
  3. 1742501049
  4. 1742501049
  5. 1742501049
  6. 1742501050
  7. 1742501050
  8. 1742501050
  9. 1742501050
  10. 1742501050
  11. 1742501049
  12. 1742501050
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
166,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTFW1E50JFD91071

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 166,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Come finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com 

 

2018 Ford F-150 Lariat SuperCrew with 166000kms. 5.0 liter V8 4x4

 

Clean title and safetied. No major collisions on Record. 6.5FT BOX 

 

Leather seats 

Heated and cooled front seats 

Heated steering wheel 

Dual climate control 

Huge Panoramic sunroof 

Heated rear seats 

Command start 

Blind spot monitoring 

Keyless entry and ignition 

Apple Carplay/ Android auto 

 

We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Used 2018 Toyota Highlander for sale in Steinbach, MB
2018 Toyota Highlander 113,000 KM $37,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Nissan Pathfinder SV for sale in Steinbach, MB
2018 Nissan Pathfinder SV 95,000 KM $22,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Jeep Compass NORTH for sale in Steinbach, MB
2018 Jeep Compass NORTH 124,000 KM $20,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Stone Bridge Auto Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

Call Dealer

204-371-XXXX

(click to show)

204-371-6737

Quick Links
Directions Website
$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

204-371-6737

Contact Seller
2018 Ford F-150