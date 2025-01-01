Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Come finance with us. Apply at stonebridgeauto.com</p><p> </p><p>2018 Ford F150 XLT with 153000km. 5.0L V8 4x4. Clean title and safetied. Manitoba owned, ACCIDENT FREE. </p><p> </p><p>Command start</p><p>Selectable 4x4</p><p>Running boards</p><p>Back up camera</p><p>Bluetooth</p><p>Auto start/Stop</p><p> </p><p>We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.</p><p> </p>

2018 Ford F-150

153,000 KM

Details Description Features

$29,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Ford F-150

XLT | No Accidents | MB Truck | Command Start

Watch This Vehicle
12410538

2018 Ford F-150

XLT | No Accidents | MB Truck | Command Start

Location

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

  1. 1744664867
  2. 1744664866
  3. 1744664867
  4. 1744664866
  5. 1744664866
  6. 1744664866
  7. 1744664867
  8. 1744664866
  9. 1744664866
  10. 1744664867
  11. 1744664866
  12. 1744664867
  13. 1744664867
  14. 1744664867
  15. 1744664866
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
153,000KM
VIN 1FTEW1E58JFC34898

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 153,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Come finance with us. Apply at stonebridgeauto.com

 

2018 Ford F150 XLT with 153000km. 5.0L V8 4x4. Clean title and safetied. Manitoba owned, ACCIDENT FREE. 

 

Command start

Selectable 4x4

Running boards

Back up camera

Bluetooth

Auto start/Stop

 

We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Used 2018 Ford F-150 XLT | No Accidents | MB Truck | Command Start for sale in Steinbach, MB
2018 Ford F-150 XLT | No Accidents | MB Truck | Command Start 153,000 KM $29,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Nissan Rogue SL | LOW KM | MB Owned | Leather | NAV for sale in Steinbach, MB
2016 Nissan Rogue SL | LOW KM | MB Owned | Leather | NAV 82,000 KM $20,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Hyundai PALISADE Ultimate | Cooled Seats | Adaptive Cruise | HUD for sale in Steinbach, MB
2020 Hyundai PALISADE Ultimate | Cooled Seats | Adaptive Cruise | HUD 155,000 KM $31,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Stone Bridge Auto Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

Call Dealer

204-371-XXXX

(click to show)

204-371-6737

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

204-371-6737

Contact Seller
2018 Ford F-150