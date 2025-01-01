Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Come finance with us. Apply at stonebridgeauto.com</p><p> </p><p>2018 Ford F150 XLT with 183000km. 5.0L V8 4x4. Clean title and safetied. </p><p> </p><p>Command start</p><p>Aftermarket wheels </p><p>Tonneau cover</p><p>Heated seats</p><p>Navigation</p><p>Back up camera</p><p>Bluetooth</p><p>Auto start/stop</p><p> </p><p>We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.</p>

2018 Ford F-150

183,000 KM

Details Description Features

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Ford F-150

XLT | Navigation | Command Start | Htd Seats

Watch This Vehicle
13063598

2018 Ford F-150

XLT | Navigation | Command Start | Htd Seats

Location

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

  1. 1760114179295
  2. 1760114179815
  3. 1760114180313
  4. 1760114180778
  5. 1760114181191
  6. 1760114181689
  7. 1760114182123
  8. 1760114182566
  9. 1760114182995
  10. 1760114183484
  11. 1760114183894
  12. 1760114184346
  13. 1760114184781
  14. 1760114185248
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
183,000KM
VIN 1FTEW1E56JFC04380

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 101812
  • Mileage 183,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Come finance with us. Apply at stonebridgeauto.com

 

2018 Ford F150 XLT with 183000km. 5.0L V8 4x4. Clean title and safetied. 

 

Command start

Aftermarket wheels 

Tonneau cover

Heated seats

Navigation

Back up camera

Bluetooth

Auto start/stop

 

We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Used 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe SEL | Apple CarPlay | Heated Steering for sale in Steinbach, MB
2021 Hyundai Santa Fe SEL | Apple CarPlay | Heated Steering 103,000 KM $25,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Chevrolet Malibu LT | Heated Seats | Command start | MB Vehicle for sale in Steinbach, MB
2020 Chevrolet Malibu LT | Heated Seats | Command start | MB Vehicle 78,900 KM $22,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Kia Sedona LX | MB OWNED | 8 Passenger for sale in Steinbach, MB
2017 Kia Sedona LX | MB OWNED | 8 Passenger 165,000 KM $15,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Stone Bridge Auto Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

Call Dealer

204-371-XXXX

(click to show)

204-371-6737

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$27,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

204-371-6737

2018 Ford F-150