$27,995+ taxes & licensing
2018 Ford F-150
XLT | Navigation | Command Start | Htd Seats
Location
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
204-371-6737
$27,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 101812
- Mileage 183,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Come finance with us. Apply at stonebridgeauto.com
2018 Ford F150 XLT with 183000km. 5.0L V8 4x4. Clean title and safetied.
Command start
Aftermarket wheels
Tonneau cover
Heated seats
Navigation
Back up camera
Bluetooth
Auto start/stop
We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.
Vehicle Features
204-371-6737