2018 Ford F-150

Lariat - Leather Seats - Cooled Seats

Location

Fairway Ford

236 Main St, Steinbach, MB R5G 1Y6

204-326-3412

$43,999

  • 42,897KM
  • Used
  Listing ID: 4889505
  Stock #: P4627A
  VIN: 1FTFW1EG0JFD29879
Exterior Colour
Oxford White
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Remote Start!

Valued customers, we want you to know that we are still open, and that we are here for you during this time.
Our dealership is committed to the health & well-being of our customers and we are offering a no-charge home pick-up and delivery service for your vehicle whether youre purchasing or servicing.
Our Sales, Service & Parts departments are ready to serve you.


A best-seller and a hard worker, the Ford F-150 is everything you could want in a pickup truck. This 2018 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Steinbach.

High-strength, military-grade aluminum construction in the body of this F-150 cuts out weight without sacrificing toughness. The drivetrain at the heart of the F-150 delivers the power and torque you need to get the job done. The perfect truck for work and play, this Ford gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave. This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 42,897 kms. It's oxford white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 375HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our F-150's trim level is Lariat. The Lariat trim adds some extra luxury and style to this hard-working F-150. It comes with leather seats which are heated and cooled in front, a SYNC 3 infotainment system with Bluetooth and SiriusXM, a rearview camera with rear parking sensors, dual-zone automatic climate control, remote engine start, chrome exterior trim, aluminum wheels, fog lights, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Remote Start, Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTFW1EG0JFD29879.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fairwayford.ca/new/to-apply-for-credit.html



Thank you for your interest in this vehicle from Fairway Ford Sales. Our policy is and always has been to provide a full disclosure hassle free purchase experience. All of our posted prices are carefully researched against market value and are only subject to PST & GST. No other fees are charged against this price. Every vehicles goes through our comprehensive multi-point inspection and Manitoba Safety Certification. When we advertise a vehicle, it is ready to be sold. For more information please Call, Email or Come In. Dealer Permit # 0836

Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Steinbach. o~o
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • COOLED SEATS
Convenience
  • remote start
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth
Additional Features
  • Rear View Camera
  • SiriusXM

Fairway Ford

Fairway Ford

236 Main St, Steinbach, MB R5G 1Y6

