$46,995+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford F-250
XLT
2018 Ford F-250
XLT
Location
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
204-371-6737
Certified
$46,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 133,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Come finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com
2018 Ford F-250 Superduty XLT CrewCab 6.8 FT box with only 133000kms. 6.7 liter V8 Diesel!
Clean title and safetied. NO ACCIDENTS ON RECORD
Command start
Heated front seats
Factory tow package
Apple Carplay/Android auto
Bluetooth
Cruise control
Touch screen radio
We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Convenience
Seating
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Stone Bridge Auto Inc
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Stone Bridge Auto Inc
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
Call Dealer
204-371-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
204-371-6737