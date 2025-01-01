Menu
<p dir=ltr>Come finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com </p><p dir=ltr> </p><p dir=ltr>2018 Ford F-250 Superduty XLT CrewCab 6.8 FT box with only 133000kms. 6.7 liter V8 Diesel! </p><p dir=ltr> </p><p dir=ltr>Clean title and safetied. NO ACCIDENTS ON RECORD </p><p dir=ltr> </p><p dir=ltr>Command start </p><p dir=ltr>Heated front seats </p><p dir=ltr>Factory tow package </p><p dir=ltr>Apple Carplay/Android auto </p><p dir=ltr>Bluetooth </p><p dir=ltr>Cruise control </p><p dir=ltr>Touch screen radio </p><p dir=ltr> </p><p dir=ltr>We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.</p><p dir=ltr> </p>

2018 Ford F-250

133,000 KM

$46,995

+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford F-250

XLT

2018 Ford F-250

XLT

Location

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$46,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
133,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FT7W2BT5JEB02012

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 133,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Additional Features

Turbocharged

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

