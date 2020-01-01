Low Mileage, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, SiriusXM, SYNC, Aluminum Wheels!
Hot Deal! We've marked this unit down $601 from its regular price of $23600.This car actually only has 421 KILOMETERS!!!!!!!!
You have a lot of choices when shopping for a mid-size sedan, but nothing compares to the style and features of the Ford Fusion. This 2018 Ford Fusion is fresh on our lot in Steinbach.
The Ford Fusion is a top choice in the competitive midsize sedan segment with solid power, excellent fuel economy, sharp styling, and a well-appointed interior. Offering a very comfortable ride for up to five people, this handsome sedan gives you generous interior space, a big trunk, and an array of tech features you might be surprised to see at this price point. It also gets strong safety ratings so you can drive with confidence. For a stylish sedan that you can trust, the Ford Fusion is a great pick. This low mileage sedan has just 421 kms. It's beige in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 175HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Siriusxm, Sync, Aluminum Wheels. It has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Fusion's trim level is SE FWD. The most popular car in the Ford Fusion lineup is the SE model which comes with some very impressive features. These features include power front seats, stylish aluminum wheels, an upgraded 6 speaker sound system with SiriusXM radio, SYNC infotainment system with Bluetooth wireless streaming, a backup camera, LED signature lighting and push button start.
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- Compass
- Bluetooth
- Integrated roof antenna
- Exterior
-
- Aluminum Wheels
- Steel spare wheel
- Trim
-
- Chrome Grille
- Body-coloured door handles
- Safety
-
- Suspension
-
- Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
- Convenience
-
- Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
- Comfort
-
- Additional Features
-
- Rear View Camera
- Back-Up Camera
- Sync
- PERIMETER ALARM
- Locking glove box
- Front-wheel drive
- Driver foot rest
- 3.07 Axle Ratio
- Full Cloth Headliner
- Outside temp gauge
- CLEARCOAT PAINT
- Perimeter/approach lights
- Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
- Front Cupholder
- Day-Night Rearview Mirror
- Cloth Door Trim Insert
- Side impact beams
- Fade-to-off interior lighting
- Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
- Rear cupholder
- Light tinted glass
- LED brakelights
- Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
- Cargo Space Lights
- Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
- Delayed Accessory Power
- Digital/Analog Display
- Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
- HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
- Body-Coloured Front Bumper
- Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
- Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
- Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
- Trunk Rear Cargo Access
- Airbag Occupancy Sensor
- Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
- 2 12V DC Power Outlets
- 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
- Front And Rear Map Lights
- Metal-Look Gear Shift Knob
- Redundant Digital Speedometer
- 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Cloth Rear Seat
- 2 LCD Monitors In The Front
- Chrome Side Windows Trim
- Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
- Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
- Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
- Systems Monitor
- Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
- Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
- Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
- Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
- Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
- Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
- Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off
- Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
- Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
- KEYPAD
- Engine: 2.5L iVCT
- Seats w/Cloth Back Material
- Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
- Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
- Body-Coloured Power Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
- 500CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
- 8-Way Driver Seat
- 62.5 L Fuel Tank
- Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
- Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
- Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
- SiriusXM
- Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
- Streaming Audio
- Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
- Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look/Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
- Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
- Passenger Seat
