Low Mileage, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, SiriusXM, SYNC, Aluminum Wheels!



Hot Deal! We've marked this unit down $601 from its regular price of $23600.This car actually only has 421 KILOMETERS!!!!!!!!

You have a lot of choices when shopping for a mid-size sedan, but nothing compares to the style and features of the Ford Fusion. This 2018 Ford Fusion is fresh on our lot in Steinbach.



The Ford Fusion is a top choice in the competitive midsize sedan segment with solid power, excellent fuel economy, sharp styling, and a well-appointed interior. Offering a very comfortable ride for up to five people, this handsome sedan gives you generous interior space, a big trunk, and an array of tech features you might be surprised to see at this price point. It also gets strong safety ratings so you can drive with confidence. For a stylish sedan that you can trust, the Ford Fusion is a great pick. This low mileage sedan has just 421 kms. It's beige in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 175HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Siriusxm, Sync, Aluminum Wheels. It has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.



Our Fusion's trim level is SE FWD. The most popular car in the Ford Fusion lineup is the SE model which comes with some very impressive features. These features include power front seats, stylish aluminum wheels, an upgraded 6 speaker sound system with SiriusXM radio, SYNC infotainment system with Bluetooth wireless streaming, a backup camera, LED signature lighting and push button start.

