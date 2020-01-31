Menu
2018 Ford Mustang

GT Premium Fastback - Leather Seats

2018 Ford Mustang

GT Premium Fastback - Leather Seats

Fairway Ford

236 Main St, Steinbach, MB R5G 1Y6

204-326-3412

$36,599

+ taxes & licensing

  • 13,837KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4667550
  • Stock #: P4627
  • VIN: 1FA6P8CF7J5141629
Exterior Colour
White
Body Style
Coupe
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
2-door
Low Mileage, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Premium Sound Package!

The legacy of combining performance, style, and value continues in this fantastic Ford Mustang. This 2018 Ford Mustang is fresh on our lot in Steinbach.

This Ford Mustang takes styling cues from its heritage while looking to the future. The result is a perfect blend of retro and modern styling. Take it for a spin and you'll see why it's the car of choice of so many passionate enthusiasts. A performance car through and through, it's still plenty comfortable and fuel efficient while retaining responsive driving dynamics. It's easy to see why the Ford Mustang is an icon. This low mileage coupe has just 13,837 kms. It's white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has a manual transmission and is powered by a 460HP 5.0L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Mustang's trim level is GT Premium Fastback. Upgrade to the GT Premium trim for advanced features and amazing performance. It comes with a SYNC 3 infotainment system with Bluetooth, SiriusXM, and nine-speaker premium audio, a rearview camera with rear parking sensors, steering wheel audio and cruise control, leather seats which are heated and cooled in front, lane departure warning, automatic emergency braking, aluminum wheels, fog lights, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Premium Sound Package, Heated Seats.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FA6P8CF7J5141629.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fairwayford.ca/new/to-apply-for-credit.html



Thank you for your interest in this vehicle from Fairway Ford Sales. Our policy is and always has been to provide a full disclosure hassle free purchase experience. All of our posted prices are carefully researched against market value and are only subject to PST & GST. No other fees are charged against this price. Every vehicles goes through our comprehensive multi-point inspection and Manitoba Safety Certification. When we advertise a vehicle, it is ready to be sold. For more information please Call, Email or Come In. Dealer Permit # 0836

Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Steinbach. o~o
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • COOLED SEATS
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Compass
  • Bluetooth
  • Fixed antenna
Trim
  • Body-coloured door handles
  • Black grille
Exterior
  • Front fog lamps
Suspension
  • Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Convenience
  • Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Comfort
  • Air filtration
Additional Features
  • Rear View Camera
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Rear Parking Sensors
  • 3.55 Axle Ratio
  • Driver foot rest
  • Front map lights
  • Illuminated locking glove box
  • Full Cloth Headliner
  • Front Centre Armrest
  • Outside temp gauge
  • CLEARCOAT PAINT
  • Perimeter/approach lights
  • Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
  • Front Cupholder
  • Premium Sound Package
  • Driver And Passenger Door Bins
  • Rear-wheel drive
  • Side impact beams
  • Fade-to-off interior lighting
  • Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
  • Light tinted glass
  • LED brakelights
  • Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
  • Cargo Space Lights
  • Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
  • Delayed Accessory Power
  • Body-Coloured Front Bumper
  • Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
  • Trunk Rear Cargo Access
  • Airbag Occupancy Sensor
  • Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
  • 2 12V DC Power Outlets
  • 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
  • Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Analog Display
  • Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
  • 2 LCD Monitors In The Front
  • Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
  • Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
  • Systems Monitor
  • Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
  • Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • Black Side Windows Trim
  • Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
  • Fixed Rear Windows
  • Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
  • Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Pretensioners
  • Spare Tire Mobility Kit
  • Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit
  • Battery w/Run Down Protection
  • Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
  • Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher
  • Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
  • 61 L Fuel Tank
  • Leather/Aluminum Steering Wheel
  • Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
  • Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
  • Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
  • 8-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry
  • Engine: 5.0L Ti-VCT V8 -inc: Port Fueled Direct Injection (PFDI)
  • Autolamp Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
  • 8-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Fairway Ford

Fairway Ford

236 Main St, Steinbach, MB R5G 1Y6

204-326-3412

Send A Message