Low Mileage, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Premium Sound Package!



The legacy of combining performance, style, and value continues in this fantastic Ford Mustang. This 2018 Ford Mustang is fresh on our lot in Steinbach.



This Ford Mustang takes styling cues from its heritage while looking to the future. The result is a perfect blend of retro and modern styling. Take it for a spin and you'll see why it's the car of choice of so many passionate enthusiasts. A performance car through and through, it's still plenty comfortable and fuel efficient while retaining responsive driving dynamics. It's easy to see why the Ford Mustang is an icon. This low mileage coupe has just 13,837 kms. It's white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has a manual transmission and is powered by a 460HP 5.0L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.



Our Mustang's trim level is GT Premium Fastback. Upgrade to the GT Premium trim for advanced features and amazing performance. It comes with a SYNC 3 infotainment system with Bluetooth, SiriusXM, and nine-speaker premium audio, a rearview camera with rear parking sensors, steering wheel audio and cruise control, leather seats which are heated and cooled in front, lane departure warning, automatic emergency braking, aluminum wheels, fog lights, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Premium Sound Package, Heated Seats.

Seating Heated Seats

Leather Seats

COOLED SEATS Media / Nav / Comm Compass

Bluetooth

Fixed antenna Trim Body-coloured door handles

Black grille Exterior Front fog lamps Suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Convenience Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Comfort Air filtration

Additional Features Rear View Camera

Back-Up Camera

Rear Parking Sensors

3.55 Axle Ratio

Driver foot rest

Front map lights

Illuminated locking glove box

Full Cloth Headliner

Front Centre Armrest

Outside temp gauge

CLEARCOAT PAINT

Perimeter/approach lights

Gas-pressurized shock absorbers

Front Cupholder

Premium Sound Package

Driver And Passenger Door Bins

Rear-wheel drive

Side impact beams

Fade-to-off interior lighting

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity

Light tinted glass

LED brakelights

Manual tilt/telescoping steering column

Cargo Space Lights

Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim

Delayed Accessory Power

Body-Coloured Front Bumper

Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster

Trunk Rear Cargo Access

Airbag Occupancy Sensor

Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

2 12V DC Power Outlets

2 Seatback Storage Pockets

Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Analog Display

Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down

2 LCD Monitors In The Front

Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination

Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars

Systems Monitor

Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning

Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs

Black Side Windows Trim

Body-Coloured Rear Bumper

Fixed Rear Windows

Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels

Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Pretensioners

Spare Tire Mobility Kit

Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit

Battery w/Run Down Protection

Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer

Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher

Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag

61 L Fuel Tank

Leather/Aluminum Steering Wheel

Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets

Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints

Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access

Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute

8-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry

Engine: 5.0L Ti-VCT V8 -inc: Port Fueled Direct Injection (PFDI)

Autolamp Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

8-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline

