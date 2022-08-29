2018 Ford Transit

$45,209 + taxes & licensing 8 4 , 3 6 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9203878

9203878 Stock #: UM-100

UM-100 VIN: 1FBZX2ZMXJKB53869

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 3-door

Mileage 84,360 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.