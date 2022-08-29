Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Ford Transit

84,360 KM

Details Description

$45,209

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$45,209

+ taxes & licensing

Funk's Toyota

204-326-9808

Contact Seller
2018 Ford Transit

2018 Ford Transit

Passenger Wagon T-350 148" LOW ROOF

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford Transit

Passenger Wagon T-350 148" LOW ROOF

Location

Funk's Toyota

57 PTH 12 N., Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-326-9808

Contact Seller

$45,209

+ taxes & licensing

84,360KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9203878
  • Stock #: UM-100
  • VIN: 1FBZX2ZMXJKB53869

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 84,360 KM

Vehicle Description

This Ford Transit employs intelligent design to maximize cargo space, capability, and efficiency. This 2018 Ford Transit Passenger Wagon is for sale today in Steinbach.

This Ford Transit Wagon is designed to maximize your efficiency while keeping all of your passengers extremely happy. You'll be impressed by how this Transit Passenger effortlessly glides down the road, in a way no truck-based van could hope to match. It's more like a family sedan than a full-size rig. With maximum cargo and passenger options, this Transit is sure to impress even the toughest of critic!This van has 84,360 kms. It's white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 275HP 3.7L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FBZX2ZMXJKB53869.



If you would like to apply for credit to purchase this vehicle, click here.

We are set on beating your expectations when you visit our dealership. We promise to offer you professional assistance and important information to help you make the right decision! All pricing for used vehicles include Silent Sentinal Security registration transfer fee $339 Everything but PST and GST is included in our pricing.
All vehicles are subject to availability based on prior sale. We attempt to update this inventory on a regular basis. However, there can be lag time between the sale of a vehicle and the update of the inventory.

All pricing advertised is true to pay with only applicable taxes additional (PST 7% & GST 5%). The Vehicle data on this website is compiled from publicly available sources believed by the publisher to be releiable; this data is subject to change without notice. Please contact Funks Toyota for any further details.

All prices are in Canadian Dollars unless otherwise stated. The EPA mileage estimates are for newlymanufactured vehicles only. Your actual mileage will vary depending on how you drive and maintain your vehicle.

Dealer Permit: 0370 Funks Motors Ltd. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Funk's Toyota

2020 Ford Escape SE ...
 39,477 KM
$34,870 + tax & lic
2019 Toyota RAV4 AWD...
 86,189 KM
$35,870 + tax & lic
2014 Toyota Venza AW...
 85,383 KM
$24,870 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Funk's Toyota

Funk's Toyota

Funk's Toyota

Primary

57 PTH 12 N., Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

Call Dealer

204-326-XXXX

(click to show)

204-326-9808

Alternate Numbers
1-800-489-7806
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory