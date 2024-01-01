Menu
V8 6.2L 420 HP (l86) - Gas, White Frost Tricoat, Power Sunroof

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

180,908 KM

Details Description Features

$35,995

+ tax & licensing
2018 GMC Sierra 1500

Crew 4x4 Denali / Short Box

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

Crew 4x4 Denali / Short Box

Location

Highway Mazda

101 HWY. 12 North, Steinbach, MB R5G 0B5

204-326-6437

$35,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
180,908KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GTU2PEJ5JG605702

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 180,908 KM

Vehicle Description

V8 6.2L 420 HP (l86) - Gas, White Frost Tricoat, Power Sunroof

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Highway Mazda

Highway Mazda

101 HWY. 12 North, Steinbach, MB R5G 0B5

204-326-XXXX

204-326-6437

$35,995

+ taxes & licensing

Highway Mazda

204-326-6437

2018 GMC Sierra 1500