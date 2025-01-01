Menu
<p>Come finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com </p><p> </p><p>2018 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE  CrewCab with 178000kms. 5.3 liter V8 4x4</p><p> </p><p>Clean title and safetied. Originally from Saskatchewan. No major collisions </p><p> </p><p>Command start </p><p>Tonneau cover </p><p>Heated front seats</p><p>Apple Carplay/Android auto </p><p>Wireless charging </p><p>Factory trailer brakes </p><p>Dual climate control </p><p>Command start </p><p>Power front seats</p><p> </p><p>We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.</p>

Used
178,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3GTU2MEC4JG147358

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 101788
  • Mileage 178,000 KM

Come finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com 

 

2018 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE  CrewCab with 178000kms. 5.3 liter V8 4x4

 

Clean title and safetied. Originally from Saskatchewan. No major collisions 

 

Command start 

Tonneau cover 

Heated front seats

Apple Carplay/Android auto 

Wireless charging 

Factory trailer brakes 

Dual climate control 

Command start 

Power front seats

 

We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

HID Headlights
Privacy Glass

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

