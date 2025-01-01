Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Finance this vehicle! Apply at stonebridgeauto.com</p><p> </p><p>2018 GMC Sierra Elevation. 5.3L V8. 4x4 . 145,000km. Clean title and safetied. Manitoba owned.</p><p> </p><p>Power driver seat</p><p>Tonneau cover </p><p>Bluetooth</p><p>Heated seats</p><p>Back up camera</p><p> </p><p>We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.</p>

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

145,000 KM

Details Description Features

$31,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

Elevation | Heated seats | Tonneau cover

Watch This Vehicle
13320800

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

Elevation | Heated seats | Tonneau cover

Location

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

  1. 1765640614271
  2. 1765640614790
  3. 1765640615181
  4. 1765640615591
  5. 1765640615992
  6. 1765640616411
  7. 1765640616793
  8. 1765640617194
  9. 1765640617574
  10. 1765640617978
  11. 1765640618374
  12. 1765640618767
  13. 1765640619166
  14. 1765640619542
  15. 1765640619931
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
145,000KM
VIN 3GTU2MEC4JG147358

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 145,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Finance this vehicle! Apply at stonebridgeauto.com

 

2018 GMC Sierra Elevation. 5.3L V8. 4x4 . 145,000km. Clean title and safetied. Manitoba owned.

 

Power driver seat

Tonneau cover 

Bluetooth

Heated seats

Back up camera

 

We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

HID Headlights
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Used 2017 Ford SUPER DUTY F-250 SRW XLT | MB OWNED | 6 PASSENGER for sale in Steinbach, MB
2017 Ford SUPER DUTY F-250 SRW XLT | MB OWNED | 6 PASSENGER 175,000 KM $46,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Ford Transit XLT | 15 Passenger | Back Up Camera for sale in Steinbach, MB
2019 Ford Transit XLT | 15 Passenger | Back Up Camera 140,000 KM $34,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Chevrolet Equinox LT for sale in Steinbach, MB
2018 Chevrolet Equinox LT 141,477 KM $18,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Stone Bridge Auto Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

Call Dealer

204-371-XXXX

(click to show)

204-371-6737

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$31,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

204-371-6737

2018 GMC Sierra 1500