2018 GMC Terrain

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 4 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10205259

10205259 Stock #: 18GMSL

18GMSL VIN: 3GKALTEV8JL269695

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Stock # 18GMSL

Mileage 74,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Keyless Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Stability Control Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Remote Engine Start Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror WiFi Hotspot Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Daytime Running Lights HID Headlights Aluminum Wheels Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Temporary spare tire Comfort Climate Control Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Convenience Power Outlet Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Turbocharged Telematics Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.