2018 GMC Terrain

95,000 KM

Details Description

$30,995

+ tax & licensing
Stone Bridge Auto Inc

204-371-6737

SLE

Location

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

$30,995

+ taxes & licensing

95,000KM
Used
  VIN: 3GKALTEX2JL142698

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 95,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Come Finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com 2018 GMC Terrain SLE with 95000km. 2.0L 4 cylinder AWD. Clean title and safetied. Manitoba vehicle. 1 OWNER, ACCIDENT FREE. Factory command start Apple CarPlay/Android Auto Back up camera Dual climate control Heated seats Blind spot monitoring Sunroof Selectable AWD We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

