2018 Hyundai Elantra

GL 4dr FWD Sedan

2018 Hyundai Elantra

GL 4dr FWD Sedan

Location

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 54,200KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4950483
  • Stock #: 18HYEL
  • VIN: KMHD84LF5JU539821
Exterior Colour
Orange
Interior Colour
Black
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

Come Finance this vehicle with us inhouse. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com
2018 Hyundai Elantra GL with only 54000kms. 2.0 liter 4 cylinder with front wheel drive

Clean title and safetied. Body and interior in great shape. Excellent fuel economy

Heated front seats
Heated steering wheel
Blind spot monitoring
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Back up Camera
Selectable drive mode

We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focusing on customer satisfaction.
Financing is available if needed.Text or call before coming to view and ask for Tyler or Kyle

