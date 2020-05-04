21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
204-371-6737
Come Finance this vehicle with us inhouse. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com
2018 Hyundai Elantra GL with only 54000kms. 2.0 liter 4 cylinder with front wheel drive
Clean title and safetied. Body and interior in great shape. Excellent fuel economy
Heated front seats
Heated steering wheel
Blind spot monitoring
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Back up Camera
Selectable drive mode
We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focusing on customer satisfaction.
Financing is available if needed.Text or call before coming to view and ask for Tyler or Kyle
