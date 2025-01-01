Menu
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

100,135 KM

Details

$21,820

+ tax & licensing
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport 2.4L SE AWD

12394185

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport 2.4L SE AWD

Location

Highway Mazda

101 HWY. 12 North, Steinbach, MB R5G 0B5

204-326-6437

$21,820

+ taxes & licensing

Used
100,135KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5XYZUDLB2JG551705

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 100,135 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

AWD
Parking Sensors
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Highway Mazda

Highway Mazda

101 HWY. 12 North, Steinbach, MB R5G 0B5

204-326-6437

$21,820

+ taxes & licensing

Highway Mazda

204-326-6437

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe