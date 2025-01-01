$21,820+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe
Sport 2.4L SE AWD
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe
Sport 2.4L SE AWD
Location
Highway Mazda
101 HWY. 12 North, Steinbach, MB R5G 0B5
204-326-6437
$21,820
+ taxes & licensing
Used
100,135KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5XYZUDLB2JG551705
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 100,135 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Seats
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Safety
BACKUP CAMERA
Additional Features
AWD
Parking Sensors
Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Highway Mazda
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.4L SE AWD 100,135 KM $21,820 + tax & lic
2022 Chevrolet Malibu 4DR SDN LT 102,570 KM $22,920 + tax & lic
2021 Chevrolet Spark 4dr HB CVT 1LT 100,291 KM $16,600 + tax & lic
Email Highway Mazda
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Highway Mazda
101 HWY. 12 North, Steinbach, MB R5G 0B5
Call Dealer
204-326-XXXX(click to show)
$21,820
+ taxes & licensing
Highway Mazda
204-326-6437
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe