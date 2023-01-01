$26,995+ tax & licensing
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport
2.4L Luxury AWD
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 10457589
- Stock #: 18HYLX
- VIN: 5XYZUDLB9JG544833
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 96,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Come Finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Luxury with 96000kms. 2.4 liter 4 cylinder All wheel drive
Clean title and safetied. Originally from BC. No major collisions on record
Heated front and rear seats
Apple Carplay/Android auto
Heated steering wheel
Power rear hatch
Tow hitch
Memory seats
Blind spot monitoring
Dual climate control
We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Convenience
Additional Features
