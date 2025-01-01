Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Finance this vehicle! Apply at stonebridgeauto.com</p><p> </p><p>2018 Infiniti Q60 Red Sport 400 with 90152km. 3.0L V6 Twin Turbo AWD. Clean title and safetied. Accident free. </p><p> </p><p>400HP / 350 TQ</p><p>Command start</p><p>Leather interior</p><p>Heated seats</p><p>Power seats with memory drivers</p><p>Dual climate control</p><p>Back up camera</p><p>Navigation</p><p> </p><p>We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales</p>

2018 Infiniti Q60

90,152 KM

Details Description Features

$34,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Infiniti Q60

RED SPORT 400 | 400HP | No Accidents

Watch This Vehicle
12854117

2018 Infiniti Q60

RED SPORT 400 | 400HP | No Accidents

Location

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

  1. 1755031235885
  2. 1755031236398
  3. 1755031236862
  4. 1755031237306
  5. 1755031237762
  6. 1755031238210
  7. 1755031238696
  8. 1755031239110
  9. 1755031239520
  10. 1755031240000
  11. 1755031240493
  12. 1755031240931
  13. 1755031241389
  14. 1755031241853
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
90,152KM
VIN JN1FV7EL6JM631050

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 101781
  • Mileage 90,152 KM

Vehicle Description

Finance this vehicle! Apply at stonebridgeauto.com

 

2018 Infiniti Q60 Red Sport 400 with 90152km. 3.0L V6 Twin Turbo AWD. Clean title and safetied. Accident free. 

 

400HP / 350 TQ

Command start

Leather interior

Heated seats

Power seats with memory driver's

Dual climate control

Back up camera

Navigation

 

We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Powertrain

High Output
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Active suspension
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Used 2018 Toyota 4Runner TRD OFF-ROAD | Leather| Crawl control for sale in Steinbach, MB
2018 Toyota 4Runner TRD OFF-ROAD | Leather| Crawl control 147,500 KM $39,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT | Back Up Camera | Stow N Go for sale in Steinbach, MB
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT | Back Up Camera | Stow N Go 143,000 KM $16,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT | LOW KMS | 7 PASSENGER | Stow 'n Go for sale in Steinbach, MB
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT | LOW KMS | 7 PASSENGER | Stow 'n Go 84,500 KM $17,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Stone Bridge Auto Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

Call Dealer

204-371-XXXX

(click to show)

204-371-6737

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$34,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

204-371-6737

2018 Infiniti Q60