$34,995+ taxes & licensing
2018 Infiniti Q60
RED SPORT 400 | 400HP | No Accidents
2018 Infiniti Q60
RED SPORT 400 | 400HP | No Accidents
Location
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
204-371-6737
$34,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 101781
- Mileage 90,152 KM
Vehicle Description
Finance this vehicle! Apply at stonebridgeauto.com
2018 Infiniti Q60 Red Sport 400 with 90152km. 3.0L V6 Twin Turbo AWD. Clean title and safetied. Accident free.
400HP / 350 TQ
Command start
Leather interior
Heated seats
Power seats with memory driver's
Dual climate control
Back up camera
Navigation
We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Powertrain
Comfort
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Stone Bridge Auto Inc
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Stone Bridge Auto Inc
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
Call Dealer
204-371-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
204-371-6737