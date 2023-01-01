Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Jeep Compass

118,223 KM

Details Features

$24,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$24,999

+ taxes & licensing

Highway Mazda

204-326-6437

Contact Seller
2018 Jeep Compass

2018 Jeep Compass

4X4 SPORT

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Jeep Compass

4X4 SPORT

Location

Highway Mazda

101 HWY. 12 North, Steinbach, MB R5G 0B5

204-326-6437

  1. 10059129
  2. 10059129
  3. 10059129
  4. 10059129
  5. 10059129
  6. 10059129
  7. 10059129
  8. 10059129
  9. 10059129
  10. 10059129
  11. 10059129
  12. 10059129
  13. 10059129
  14. 10059129
  15. 10059129
  16. 10059129
  17. 10059129
  18. 10059129
Contact Seller

$24,999

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
118,223KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10059129
  • Stock #: M23119A
  • VIN: 3C4NJDAB2JT433723

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 118,223 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
n/a

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Highway Mazda

2016 Dodge Journey R...
 31,160 KM
$22,999 + tax & lic
2018 Jeep Compass 4X...
 118,223 KM
$24,999 + tax & lic
2016 Chevrolet Silve...
 170,164 KM
$26,999 + tax & lic

Email Highway Mazda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Highway Mazda

Highway Mazda

101 HWY. 12 North, Steinbach, MB R5G 0B5

Call Dealer

204-326-XXXX

(click to show)

204-326-6437

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory