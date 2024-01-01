Menu
Account
Sign In
Come Finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com <br> 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited with 141000kms. 3.6 liter V6 4x4 Clean title and safetied. Always owned in Manitoba Command start Heated front and rear seats Power rear hatch Sunroof Leather Dual climate control Apple Carplay/Android auto Keyless entry and ignition We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales. 

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

141,000 KM

Details Description Features

$27,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Limited

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Limited

Location

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

  1. 1717608738
  2. 1717608738
  3. 1717608738
  4. 1717608738
  5. 1717608738
  6. 1717608738
  7. 1717608738
  8. 1717608738
  9. 1717608738
  10. 1717608738
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
141,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C4RJFBG1JC307985

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 141,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Come Finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited with 141000kms. 3.6 liter V6 4x4

Clean title and safetied. Always owned in Manitoba

Command start
Heated front and rear seats
Power rear hatch
Sunroof
Leather
Dual climate control
Apple Carplay/Android auto
Keyless entry and ignition

We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales. 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Used 2016 Chevrolet Colorado 4WD Z71 for sale in Steinbach, MB
2016 Chevrolet Colorado 4WD Z71 116,000 KM $26,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Jeep Wrangler Sahara for sale in Steinbach, MB
2018 Jeep Wrangler Sahara 103,000 KM $34,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Jeep Renegade Trailhawk for sale in Steinbach, MB
2018 Jeep Renegade Trailhawk 81,000 KM $24,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Stone Bridge Auto Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

Call Dealer

204-371-XXXX

(click to show)

204-371-6737

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

204-371-6737

Contact Seller
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee