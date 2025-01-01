$22,995+ tax & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 101690
- Mileage 157,780 KM
Vehicle Description
Finance this vehicle! Apply at stonebridgeauto.com
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited with 157000km. 3.6L V6 4x4. Clean title and safetied. Manitoba vehicle, ACCIDENT FREE. 1 owner.
Command start
Leather interior
Heated steering wheel
Heated/Cooled front seats
Heated rear seats
Blind Spot monitoring
Back up camera
Bluetooth
Power liftgate
Terrain-selec
Panoramic roof
We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.
Vehicle Features
