<p>Finance this vehicle! Apply at stonebridgeauto.com</p><p> </p><p>2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited with 157000km. 3.6L V6 4x4. Clean title and safetied. Manitoba vehicle, ACCIDENT FREE. 1 owner. </p><p> </p><p>Command start</p><p>Leather interior</p><p>Heated steering wheel</p><p>Heated/Cooled front seats</p><p>Heated rear seats</p><p>Blind Spot monitoring</p><p>Back up camera</p><p>Bluetooth</p><p>Power liftgate</p><p>Terrain-selec</p><p>Panoramic roof</p><p> </p><p>We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.</p><p> </p>

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

157,780 KM

$22,995

+ tax & licensing
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Limited

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Limited

Location

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

Logo_AccidentFree

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
157,780KM
VIN 1C4RJFBG8JC233271

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 101690
  • Mileage 157,780 KM

Finance this vehicle! Apply at stonebridgeauto.com

 

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited with 157000km. 3.6L V6 4x4. Clean title and safetied. Manitoba vehicle, ACCIDENT FREE. 1 owner. 

 

Command start

Leather interior

Heated steering wheel

Heated/Cooled front seats

Heated rear seats

Blind Spot monitoring

Back up camera

Bluetooth

Power liftgate

Terrain-selec

Panoramic roof

 

We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.

 

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

204-371-6737

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee