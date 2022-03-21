Menu
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

146,942 KM

Details

$30,474

+ tax & licensing
Steinbach Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

204-326-4461

LAREDO REAR SPOILER | BACK UP CAMERA

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

LAREDO REAR SPOILER | BACK UP CAMERA

Location

208 Main St, Steinbach, MB R5G 1Y6

146,942KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8740013
  • Stock #: F4KUXX
  • VIN: 1C4RJFAG7JC112667

Vehicle Details

  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 146,942 KM

Vehicle Description

EXPERIENCE IS EVERYTHING at Steinbach Dodge Chrysler -- Recent Arrival!


2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo Pentastar 3.6L V6 VVT 8-Speed Automatic 4WD Billet Silver Metallic Clearcoat

4WD, 6 Speakers, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Automatic temperature control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front dual zone A/C, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Power door mirrors, Quick Order Package 2BE Laredo, Radio: Uconnect 4 w/7"" Display, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Speed control, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel. -- VISIT STEINBACH DODGE TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OUR RURAL ""SPECIAL"" PRICING AND BUY WITH CONFIDENCE WITH KNOWING ALL VEHICLES ARE PRICED ACCORDING TO MARKET WEEKLY. ALL TRADE INS ACCEPTED. We strive for 100% accuracy on all our vehicle listings. However, from time to time there may be options missed or there may be options listed but are in fact not present on the vehicle. Please contact dealership to confirm all options on this vehicle are as listed as the Dealership will not be able to add options to a vehicle if they are not present. -- Dealer permit #0610 #3

208 Main St, Steinbach, MB R5G 1Y6

