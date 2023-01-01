$19,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$19,999
+ taxes & licensing
Highway Mazda
204-326-6437
2018 Kia Forte
2018 Kia Forte
LX+ AT
Location
Highway Mazda
101 HWY. 12 North, Steinbach, MB R5G 0B5
204-326-6437
$19,999
+ taxes & licensing
94,421KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10471878
- Stock #: A0552A
- VIN: 3KPFL4A77JE214089
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 94,421 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Highway Mazda
Highway Mazda
101 HWY. 12 North, Steinbach, MB R5G 0B5