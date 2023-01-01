Menu
2018 Kia Forte

94,421 KM

Details Features

$19,999

+ tax & licensing
$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

Highway Mazda

204-326-6437

2018 Kia Forte

2018 Kia Forte

LX+ AT

2018 Kia Forte

LX+ AT

Location

Highway Mazda

101 HWY. 12 North, Steinbach, MB R5G 0B5

204-326-6437

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

94,421KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 10471878
  Stock #: A0552A
  VIN: 3KPFL4A77JE214089

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Red
  Body Style Sedan
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Mileage 94,421 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Highway Mazda

Highway Mazda

101 HWY. 12 North, Steinbach, MB R5G 0B5

