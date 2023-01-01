2018 Kia Forte

$19,999 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 9 4 , 4 2 1 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10471878

10471878 Stock #: A0552A

A0552A VIN: 3KPFL4A77JE214089

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 94,421 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Additional Features 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.