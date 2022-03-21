Menu
2018 Kia Optima

29,600 KM

Details Description

$27,995

+ tax & licensing
Stone Bridge Auto Inc

204-371-6737

EX

Location

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

29,600KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8740481
  • Stock #: 18KIOP
  • VIN: 5XXGU4L37JG266342

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 29,600 KM

Vehicle Description

Come Finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com 2018 Kia Optima EX with only 29600kms. 2.4 liter 4 cylinder front wheel drive Clean title and safetied. No accidents on record. Balance of factory warranty Heated front seats Heated steering wheel Blind spot monitoring Leather seats Rear cross traffic alert Dual climate control Keyless entry and ignition We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

