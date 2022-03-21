$27,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
204-371-6737
2018 Kia Optima
EX
Location
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
204-371-6737
$27,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8740481
- Stock #: 18KIOP
- VIN: 5XXGU4L37JG266342
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 29,600 KM
Vehicle Description
Come Finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com 2018 Kia Optima EX with only 29600kms. 2.4 liter 4 cylinder front wheel drive Clean title and safetied. No accidents on record. Balance of factory warranty Heated front seats Heated steering wheel Blind spot monitoring Leather seats Rear cross traffic alert Dual climate control Keyless entry and ignition We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Stone Bridge Auto Inc
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3