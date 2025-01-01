$15,995+ tax & licensing
2018 Kia Rio
LX
Location
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
204-371-6737
Certified
$15,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 70,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Come finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com
2018 Kia Rio LX with 70000kms. 1.6 liter 4 cylinder front wheel drive
Clean title and safetied. Always owned in Manitoba. No major collisions on Record
Heated front seats
Heated steering wheel
Back up Camera
Bluetooth
Cruise control
A/C
Selectable drive modes
We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.
Vehicle Features
More inventory From Stone Bridge Auto Inc
