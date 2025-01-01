Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Come finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com </p><p> </p><p>2018 Kia Rio LX with 70000kms. 1.6 liter 4 cylinder front wheel drive </p><p> </p><p>Clean title and safetied. Always owned in Manitoba. No major collisions on Record </p><p> </p><p>Heated front seats </p><p>Heated steering wheel </p><p>Back up Camera </p><p>Bluetooth </p><p>Cruise control </p><p>A/C</p><p>Selectable drive modes</p><p> </p><p>We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.</p>

2018 Kia Rio

70,000 KM

Details Description Features

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Kia Rio

LX

Watch This Vehicle
12217641

2018 Kia Rio

LX

Location

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

  1. 1740514680
  2. 1740514680
  3. 1740514680
  4. 1740514680
  5. 1740514680
  6. 1740514680
  7. 1740514680
  8. 1740514680
  9. 1740514680
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
70,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3KPA24AB4JE150322

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 70,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Come finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com 

 

2018 Kia Rio LX with 70000kms. 1.6 liter 4 cylinder front wheel drive 

 

Clean title and safetied. Always owned in Manitoba. No major collisions on Record 

 

Heated front seats 

Heated steering wheel 

Back up Camera 

Bluetooth 

Cruise control 

A/C

Selectable drive modes

 

We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Brake Assist
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Used 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport SE for sale in Steinbach, MB
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport SE 165,000 KM $15,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford Edge for sale in Steinbach, MB
2021 Ford Edge 64,000 KM $33,995 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Chevrolet TrailBlazer RS for sale in Steinbach, MB
2023 Chevrolet TrailBlazer RS 12,000 KM $33,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Stone Bridge Auto Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

Call Dealer

204-371-XXXX

(click to show)

204-371-6737

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

204-371-6737

Contact Seller
2018 Kia Rio