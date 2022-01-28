$32,995+ tax & licensing
2018 Kia Sedona
LX+
Location
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
$32,995
- Listing ID: 8239290
- Stock #: 18KILX
- VIN: KNDMB5C19J6392679
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 25,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Come Finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com 2018 Kia Sedona LX Plus with 25000km. 3.3L V6 FWD. Clean title and safetied. Manitoba vehicle, 1 owner. Command start Back up camera Rear park aid Heated seats Heated steering wheel Power seats Front/rear climate control Power side doors Power liftgate Bluetooth We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.
