2018 Kia Sportage
LX
Location
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
204-371-6737
$23,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8239293
- Stock #: 18KISP
- VIN: KNDPM3AC7J7407643
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 102,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Come Finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com 2018 Kia Sportage LX with 102000kms. 2.4 liter 4 cylinder front wheel drive Clean title and safetied. No major collisions on record. Originally from Alberta Heated front seats Selectable drive modes Cruise control Back up Camera Bluetooth USB input We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.
