2018 Kia Sportage

102,000 KM

Details

$23,995

+ tax & licensing
$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

204-371-6737

LX

LX

Location

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

102,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8239293
  • Stock #: 18KISP
  • VIN: KNDPM3AC7J7407643

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 102,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Come Finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com 2018 Kia Sportage LX with 102000kms. 2.4 liter 4 cylinder front wheel drive Clean title and safetied. No major collisions on record. Originally from Alberta Heated front seats Selectable drive modes Cruise control Back up Camera Bluetooth USB input We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

