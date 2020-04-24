Menu
2018 Mazda CX-3

GS - Heated Seats

Highway Mazda

101 HWY. 12 North, Steinbach, MB R5G 0B5

204-326-6437

$23,994

  • 61,414KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4930041
  • Stock #: M20016A
  • VIN: JM1DKFC78J0318277
Exterior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Keyless Entry, Bluetooth, Low Speed Brake Assist!

For 2018, the Mazda CX-3 continues to be a stylish, fun to drive vehicle that offers luxury features. This 2018 Mazda CX-3 is fresh on our lot in Steinbach.

Consumers flocking to crossovers must get behind the wheel of the 2018 Mazda CX-3. The styling alone is enough to make the neighbors think you got a promotion. Inside and out, the 2018 CX-3 looks more like a luxury crossover than the affordable, practical and fun to drive entry that it is. This modern compact crossover is packed with the latest in safety features and standard equipment. Add in Mazda's philosophy that everything should be fun to drive, and the 2018 Mazda CX-3 is everything in a crossover you didn't know you wanted. Nothing beats driving one.This SUV has 61,414 kms. It's machine grey metallic in colour and is major accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 146HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our CX-3's trim level is GS. Premium comfort is the focus of the 2018 Mazda CX-3 GS with heated front seats to keep you warm in winter. Heated door mirrors clear off ice for improved visibility and come with turn signal indicators. Also standard on this trim are features you're sure to appreciate like rain-sensing front wipers, stylish aluminum wheels, a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, shift knob and parking brake, a seven-inch colour touchscreen display with MAZDA CONNECT, Bluetooth, blind spot detection and illuminated entry. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Keyless Entry, Bluetooth, Low Speed Brake Assist, Rearview Camera, Steering Wheel Audio Control.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.highwaymazda.ca/apply-for-financing/




Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Steinbach. o~o
  • AWD
  • Automatic

