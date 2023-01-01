$25,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2018 Mazda CX-5
GT AWD at
2018 Mazda CX-5
GT AWD at
Location
Highway Mazda
101 HWY. 12 North, Steinbach, MB R5G 0B5
204-326-6437
$25,995
+ taxes & licensing
126,831KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN JM3KFBDM0J0318435
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 126,831 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Highway Mazda
2022 GMC Canyon Crew 4x4 At4 Short Box 16,035 KM $48,995 + tax & lic
2017 Mazda CX-3 GS AWD at 106,470 KM $23,995 + tax & lic
2018 Mazda CX-5 GT AWD at 126,831 KM $25,995 + tax & lic
Email Highway Mazda
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Highway Mazda
101 HWY. 12 North, Steinbach, MB R5G 0B5
Call Dealer
204-326-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$25,995
+ taxes & licensing
Highway Mazda
204-326-6437
2018 Mazda CX-5